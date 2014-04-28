Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

DH Josh Donaldson had his eight-game hitting streak snapped after finishing 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout against Astros RHP Collin McHugh. Donaldson had been 5-for-12 with three home runs, four walks and six RBIs over the first three games of the series against Houston. He did extend his streak of reaching base safely to 20 consecutive games.

LHP Tommy Milone worked a season-high 6 2/3 innings while matching his season low of five hits allowed in the Athletics’ 5-1 loss to the Astros. Milone did surrender a season-worst four earned runs, but at one stretch retired 12 of 13 batters before allowing three runs in his final inning of work.

RHP Dan Otero allowed the first home run of his career on Sunday, a two-run shot to Astros 2B Jose Altuve in the seventh inning. Entering the series finale, Otero had worked 63 2/3 innings without allowing a homer, the longest active streak among active pitchers.

RHP Jim Johnson made his first appearance in four days, striking out a pair of batters in a scoreless eight inning in the Athletics’ 5-1 loss on Sunday. Johnson, the deposed closer, was set to enter a save situation on Friday before the Athletics erupted for seven runs in the ninth inning of their 12-5 victory. Johnson has not allowed a run over his last six outings.