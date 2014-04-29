Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray tossed his first complete-game shutout in a 4-0 victory over Texas on Monday. Gray limited the Rangers to three hits, one of which could have been called an error by the official scorer, and struck out six hitters and walked only one, Michael Choice, Texas’ leadoff hitter. Said Oakland manager Bob Melvin: “After (the walk), it was as well a pitched game as I’ve seen in awhile.”

LF Yoenis Cespedes (left hamstring) missed his fourth consecutive game and is 50-50 for the A’s second game of a three-game series against Texas. “I hope we’re still on (Tuesday) for a start,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said, but acknowledged it’ll be a game-time decision after Cespedes complained of soreness Monday.

DH Alberto Callaspo went 0-for-4 in a 4-0 victory over the Rangers on Monday. The switch-hitter entered the game hitting .368 with runners on base, 10th in the AL -- and .186 with no runners on base. He was 0-fer in both situations on Monday. He entered the game with a .290 average, tops among AL designated hitters.

RHP Jim Johnson appears poised to reclaim the closer’s role he lost the first week of the season. Johnson started the season with two blown saves and an 18.90 ERA in his first three innings of the season. Since then, the A’s have employed a closer-by-committee, featuring primarily Sean Doolittle and Luke Gregerson. The strategy has had very mixed results. Oakland, which beat Texas 4-0 Monday, is 5-for-11 in save opportunities. Since his dubious start to the season, Johnson, who had 101 saves the last two years, including 50 a season ago, hasn’t allowed an earned run in 7 2/3 innings.

LF Brandon Moss continued a recent hot streak with a 1-for-3 night in Oakland’s 4-0 victory on Monday over Texas. He is six for his last 18 with a home run and four RBIs in his last five games. In a four-game weekend series against Houston, Moss was hit four times, the most in franchise history since 1914 over a same period of time. He has been hit five times this season, tied for most in the majors. “I throw BP to him quite a bit,” said manager Bob Melvin of the left-handed hitter. “Sometimes he looks like a right-handed hitter, he’s so close to the plate.”

RF Josh Reddick is 15-for-35 with five RBIs over his last 11 games after going 3-for-4 with a run-scoring triple in a 4-0 victory over Texas on Monday night. That’s a timely groove after starting the season 4-for-41 in his first 12 games. “He’s just more relaxed,” said manager Bob Melvin. “Really getting off to a tough start after a good spring was difficult on him. He’s getting some good swings. Three or four times a night he’s getting good at-bats.”