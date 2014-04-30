Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris continues to swing a hot bat in a part-time role, seeing action primarily only against left-handers. He’s hitting .365 this season after going 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs in keying a 9-3 victory over Texas on Tuesday. In his last nine games, Norris is 13-for-27 (.481) after starting the season batting .240 in his first 10 games. “That’s the way it falls sometimes. Sometimes you get AB’s where you get pitches to hit and sometimes you get AB’s where you don’t get a lot to hit,” Norris said. “I‘m just always striving to get better as a ballplayer.”

LHP Fernando Abad retired all three hitters he faced in the eighth inning of Oakland’s 9-3 victory over Texas on Tuesday. Abad hasn’t allowed a run over his first 11 innings, the second most among AL relievers who have not allowed a run. “He really gives us added depth in the bullpen,” said Oakland manager Bob Melvin.

DH Yoenis Cespedes returned to the lineup after missing four games with a strained left hamstring and contributed to Oakland’s 9-3 victory over Texas with a single, two walks and three runs scored. He wants to return to his normal spot in left field on Wednesday, but if he plays, it’ll be at DH again, manager Bob Melvin said. “He was a little bit sore” after Tuesday’s game, Melvin said, “but he’s telling me he can play (Wednesday). We’ll see.”

CF Coco Crisp’s bat found some life in Oakland’s 9-3 victory over Texas on Tuesday, going 2-for-5 with a leadoff double to break out of a 3-for-21 on the current road trip. Crisp entered struggling on the road, hitting .200 compared to .313 at home. Crisp is 7-for-7 on stolen bases this season.

LHP Scott Kazmir labored through five innings of work in a 9-3 victory over Texas on Tuesday. The left-hander gave up three runs on seven hits and threw 93 pitches. He had four strikeouts and a walk while improving his record to 4-0 with a 2.11 ERA. “This was the first game it hasn’t been real easy for him, but he ended up with the win,” said his manager, Bob Melvin. “If that’s a bad game for him, we’ll take it.” Said Kazmir: The Rangers “worked me a little bit. Couple of pitches weren’t in the best of areas. Those days you just have to battle as deep as you can. We came out with the win. That’s all that matters.”

RHP Fernando Rodriguez (Tommy John surgery in March 2013) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday and optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. He went 1-0 with a 1-0 with a 1.04 ERA in eight rehab appearances for Sacramento this month.