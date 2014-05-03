Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF Derek Norris had a streak of five straight multi-hit games halted, going 11-for-18 in that span. He had the night off until pinch hitting and flying out in the ninth.

LHP Fernando Abad hasn’t allowed a run in his first 12 outings, a span of 11 2/3 innings. On Friday he came in with runners on second and third with one out and struck out DH David and got OF Grady Sizemore swinging to end the inning.

OF Josh Donaldson continues to be a splendid hitter at the top of the lineup, reaching base safely via a hit or a walk for the 24th straight game, drawing a sixth-inning walk. He added an eighth inning single, but was doubled off first trying to get back on a sensational catch by Boston center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. It’s tied for second longest streak in the majors this season. Toronto’s Jose Bautista did it in 28 and Boston’s Mike Napoli 24.

LHP Tommy Milone hopes to end a recent road losing stretch on Saturday in his start against the Red Sox. Both of his losses have come on the road this season. In his career, his ERA is over a run higher in away games (3.08 vs. 4.74).

C John Jaso had a triple in the third inning, just the seventh of his career, belting it over the head of center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. He later scored the only run on a wild pitch.

LHP Sean Doolittle has some great control so far this season, not allowing a walk over 12 2/3 innings. It’s the most innings by a pitcher in the majors without giving up a walk.

OF Josh Reddick spent his off day at Fenway Park, catching the first game of Boston’s doubleheader Tampa Bay and did some souvenir collecting, getting a Dustin Pedroia Bobblehead on Thursday.