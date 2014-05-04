Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LF Craig Gentry prevented a no-hitter from taking place Saturday. Gentry’s bloop single to shallow right field leading off the third inning was the only hit allowed by Boston ace Jon Lester during his eight-inning masterpiece. Gentry had been 1-for-5 with a walk in his career against Lester.

3B Josh Donaldson continues to reach base in every way imaginable. Donaldson was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning Saturday, extending his on-base streak to 25 games, three shy of his career high. Donaldson is hitting .311 (33-for-106) with seven home runs, 23 RBIs and 11 walks during the span.

RHP Sonny Gray (4-1) will look to start May the way he pitched throughout April when he makes his sixth start of the season on Sunday against Boston. The 24-year-old entered Saturday tied for second in the American League in wins (four) and ranked second in ERA (1.76).

LHP Tommy Milone had another rough day at Fenway Park. Milone surrendered six hits and six runs, four on Jonny Gomes’ grand slam in the first inning, over four-plus innings during Oakland’s 6-3 loss to Boston on Saturday. Milone was roughed up in his only other career start against the Red Sox on April 30, 2012, allowing a career-high eight runs and three home runs in 4 2/3 innings.