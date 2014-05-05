Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris, who started play Sunday with a .367 batting average, the highest in the major leagues for anyone with at least 60 at-bats, got his sixth start against a right-hander on Sunday, meaning both Oakland catchers were in the starting lineup (John Jaso was the DH). He came in 11-for-28 against righties and went 1-for-2 with two walks off two righties.

RHP Sonny Gray, coming off his first major league shutout, was ahead 2-1 starting the seventh inning on Sunday, but gave up a solo home run to A.J. Pierzynski and then walked Xander Bogaerts and was done. He got a no-decision and remains 4-1.

LF Yoenis Cespedes, playing on a sore hamstring, beat out a slow bouncer to drive in the winning run in the 10th inning on Sunday. It was his second hit of the game and third of the three-game series.

RF Josh Reddick began his weekend in Boston by attending Dustin Pedroia Bobblehead Day on Thursday, the former Red Sox player taking advantage of his team’s off day in town. Things went downhill from there -- Reddick going 0-for-10 with five strikeouts in the series and suffering a left ankle sprain trying to run to first on a double play grounder in the ninth inning on Sunday, when he also misplayed a wind-blown fly ball that was almost costly.