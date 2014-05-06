Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Fernando Abad, who pitched a scoreless seventh inning Monday night against Seattle, has not allowed a run in his first 14 outings. Abad is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA over 13 1/3 innings. He has allowed two hits while striking out 15 and walking three.

3B Josh Donaldson, who went 1-for-4 Monday, reached base safely via hit or walk for the 27th consecutive game. The only longer such streak by an Athletic over the past six seasons is Donaldson’s 28-game streak last season from Aug. 25 to Sept. 23.

RHP Sonny Gray, who took the fast track to the major leagues, earned his first career American League Pitcher of the Month award Monday at the age of 24. Including a start March 31 and five starts in April, Gray went 4-1 with a 1.76 ERA. He threw his first career shutout April 23, blanking the Rangers on three hits in Texas. In 41 innings, Gray had 37 strikeouts. “I was definitely excited getting a call this morning,” Gray said.

LF Yoenis Cespedes (sore left hamstring) was out of the starting lineup Monday night against Seattle, but pinch-hit in the seventh inning and remained in the game in left field. He made a running catch of a shallow fly ball in the ninth. Cespedes appeared to aggravate the injury Sunday while beating out an infield single and driving in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning of Oakland’s 3-2 win against Boston at Fenway Park.

LHP Scott Kazmir took his first loss of the season Monday night after a 4-0 start. He gave up four runs and eight hits over six innings in a 4-2 defeat to the Mariners. Kazmir gave up two runs in the first inning and a solo home run to rookie RF Stefen Romero in the fifth. “It wasn’t my best of days,” Kazmir said. “A couple of pitches that I wanted back, that changeup for the home run. The first inning was a couple of pitches that I left right over the plate, and they ended up getting a base hit when I was ahead in the count.” The loss snapped his career-high-tying, six-game winning streak that dated to Sept. 21, 2013, when he was with the Cleveland Indians.

OF/1B Brandon Moss hit his fifth home run of the season Monday, a two-run blast in the fourth inning off Seattle RHP Chris Young. Moss went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and two RBIs in the Athletics’ 4-2 loss to Seattle. His home run was Oakland’s second in the past eight games.

RF Josh Reddick (sprained left ankle) was out of the starting lineup Monday night, and he might miss another start, according to manager Bob Melvin. He was introduced as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning but never came to the plate. When Seattle changed pitchers and went to a left-hander, LF Yoenis Cespedes pinch-hit for Reddick. Reddick was injured while getting out of the batter’s box at Fenway Park on Sunday when he grounded into an inning-ending double play in the ninth inning. He was helped off the field by a trainer and came out of the game. “We’ll see how he feels tomorrow,” Melvin said Monday.