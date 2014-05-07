Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Donaldson went 0-for-4 with a walk Tuesday night against Seattle, reaching base safely for the 28th straight game. He tied his 28-game streak from last season (Aug. 25-Sept. 23), the A’s longest such streak over the past six years. He is batting .302 with 10 doubles, seven homers, 23 RBIs, 24 runs and 15 walks during his streak.

LHP Drew Pomeranz, who is 1-1 with a 1.98 ERA in nine relief appearances this season, likely will make his first start as an Athletic on Wednesday in the second game of a doubleheader against Seattle. A’s manager Bob Melvin won’t announce his second-game starter until Wednesday, but it will be either Pomeranz or RHP Arnold Leon, who will be called up from Triple-A Sacramento. Pomeranz threw 56 pitches Friday against Boston and likely would be ready to pitch no more than four or five innings.

LF Yoenis Cespedes hit his fifth home run of the season Tuesday, a solo shot in the sixth inning off Seattle rookie LHP Roenis Elias, a fellow Cuban defector. Over his past seven games, Cespedes is batting .333 (7-for-21) with four doubles, one home run and five RBIs.

INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) suffered a minor setback in his recovery and is taking a break from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento after just two games. The A’s purchased his contract from the Chicago White Sox on Feb. 27. He has a career batting average of .223 with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 82 games with Arizona and Houston.

RHP Jesse Chavez had his second rough start in his past three outings Tuesday against Seattle. Chavez allowed a season-high-tying four earned runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings and left with the A’s trailing 4-2. He struck out three, walked two, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch. Chavez threw 29 pitches in the first inning when the Mariners scored three runs. Chavez, who entered the game with a 2-0 record and 1.89 ERA, took his first loss of the season. “I don’t know what the problem was in the first inning, but I had to grind to get my feet back under me for the final five innings,” Chavez said.

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty continued his recovery from Tommy John surgery, throwing a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday. “We’ll see how he comes in (Wednesday), but real soon he’ll be throwing to hitters, whether it’s the next time out or one more bullpen, and I definitely will have an announcement on that (Wednesday),” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. O‘Flaherty, who underwent surgery in May 2013, signed as a free agent with Oakland on Jan. 22. He has a 20-9 career record with a 2.85 ERA in 373 appearances for Seattle and Atlanta.

RHP Arnold Leon will be recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday and either start the second game of a doubleheader against Seattle or be available in relief. Leon has never been on a major league roster in his career, which began in 2006 with Saltillo of the Mexican League at the age of 17. The A’s purchased his contract from Saltillo in 2008, and he has been in their minor league system for six-plus seasons. He underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2010 and pitched only three minor league games that season and five in 2011. Leon is 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA in six starts for Sacramento this season.

LHP Sean Doolittle struck out a season-high four batters Tuesday, fanning every hitter he faced in an 8-3 loss to Seattle. His career high for consecutive strikeouts is five. He is the first pitcher in the major leagues this season to pitch at least 1 1/3 innings and strike out every batter he faced. Doolittle now has 20 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings and 16 appearances. He fanned Mariners SS Brad Miller on three straight pitches to end the sixth inning. In the seventh, he struck out RF Michael Saunders, CF James Jones and 2B Robinson Cano.

RF Josh Reddick missed his second consecutive start due to a sprained left ankle Tuesday. He was available off the bench but did not get in the game. On Monday, Reddick was introduced as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning but was replaced by LF Yoenis Cespedes after the Mariners made a pitching change. Reddick sprained his ankle Sunday at Fenway Park while getting out of the batter’s box on a ground ball.