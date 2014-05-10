Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Drew Pomeranz moved from the bullpen into the rotation, replacing struggling RHP Dan Straily, who had been the No. 4 starter before being optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. After making nine relief appearances this season, Pomeranz made a spot start Wednesday in the second game of a doubleheader against Seattle. He threw five shutout innings, striking out five, walking none and allowing just two hits in a 2-0 victory. “Really excited. I feel great. Good to go,” said Pomeranz, who came to the A’s from Colorado in December as part of a package for LHP Brett Anderson.

RHP Ryan Cook (strained right forearm) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday. Cook underwent an MRI on Thursday that he said showed no damage to his elbow. “The diagnosis was nothing more than a forearm strain,” Cook said. “It’s not anything serious. The MRI came back and said my UCL and everything looked great. So nothing like that. Strictly a forearm strain and it shouldn’t be that long.” Cook was on the DL from March 21 to April 6 with right shoulder tendinitis. He’s 1-2 with a 2.92 ERA in 12 relief appearances.

LHP Tommy Milone pitched eight shutout innings and earned his first victory of the season Friday night in an 8-0 rout of the Washington Nationals, his former team. Milone allowed just two hits, while striking out seven and walking three. He faced the Nationals for the first time since they traded him to Oakland in December 2011. “We’ve seen that game out of him before,” manager Bob Melvin said. “It was definitely his best game of the season. ... He had it all working today. Every pitch was down in the zone. Using both sides of the plate.” In his previous start, Milone gave up six runs and six hits, including three home runs, in a 6-3 loss to Boston. “Obviously location was a big issue in Boston,” Milone said. “I was a little off and then trying to come back and throw strikes and leaving it over the plate. Today from the get-go I was able to paint corners, work in and out and keep the ball low.”

LF Yoenis Cespedes homered for the third time in four games Friday, hitting a solo shot in the fourth inning of Oakland’s 8-0 victory over Washington. The home run was Cespedes’ seventh of the season, tying him for the team lead with 3B Josh Donaldson. “We always feel good when he’s playing well,” manager Bob Melvin said. “It takes pressure off the middle of the lineup.”

RHP Dan Straily, the A’s No. 4 starter, was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. Straily struggled with his command and was 1-2 with a 4.93 ERA in seven starts. He struck out 34, walked 15 and allowed nine home runs. Last year he went 10-8 with a 3.96 ERA in 27 starts. “The velocity has been down a little bit for whatever reason, but that’s not the biggest concern,” manager Bob Melvin said. “The concern is getting ahead. ... Has to be able to get ahead to pitch off his breaking ball. So just going down to refine some things that we know he has.”

CF Coco Crisp (strained neck) missed his second straight game Friday night. Crisp underwent an MRI of his neck Friday, two days after he collided with the fence while making a catch against Seattle. “The MRI showed ... nothing out of the ordinary,” manager Bob Melvin said after the A’s 8-0 victory against Washington. “So he’s literally day-to-day at this point.”

LHP Joe Savery was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. With LHP Drew Pomeranz moving from the bullpen into the rotation, the A’s needed another left-hander in the bullpen. They claimed Savery off waivers from Philadelphia on Feb. 17. He went 4-0 with a 3.86 ERA in 11 2/3 innings of relief for Sacramento. In 41 appearances for the Phillies from 2011 to 2013, he went 3-2 with a 4.15 ERA. “He gives you some options, not only against left-handers but can get some right-handers out as well,” manager Bob Melvin said. “So it gives us that continued third lefty in the bullpen with Pomeranz going into the rotation.”

RHP Fernando Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and made his A’s debut, pitching a scoreless ninth inning in Oakland’s 8-0 victory against Washington. Rodriguez came to the A’s from Houston in February 2013 but underwent Tommy John surgery on March 27 that year and missed the season. “I‘m sure this is a happy day for him, and it is for us,” manager Bob Melvin said after the win. In 11 relief appearances for Sacramento, Rodriguez was 1-0 with a 0.73 ERA. Before the game, Rodriguez said his velocity is as good as it used to be but that he’s become a more efficient pitcher. “From last year being able to watch all these games here, I started thinking about becoming more effective instead of just trying to go out there and having to throw 20-25 pitches an inning,” Rodriguez said. “In Triple-A, I was throwing 13-14 pitches. Makes you feel better the next day, gets you out quick. Effective outs. Command is there, velocity’s there.”