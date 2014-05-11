Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray allowed three runs on six hits over seven innings and got a no-decision Saturday as the A’s rallied to beat Washington 4-3 in 10 innings. He struck out just three, walked two, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch. The Nationals jumped on Gray for three runs in the top of third, taking a 3-0 lead. He gave up a solo home run to 2B Danny Espinosa and a two-run double to 1B Kevin Frandsen, the fourth straight hit he allowed in the inning. ”I was getting behind in the count a little and they were jumping on the fastball, said Gray, the reigning American League Pitcher of the Month. “Other than the home run I don’t think those were awful pitches. They just put good swings on it and hit it hard.”

CF Coco Crisp (strained neck) missed his third straight game Saturday. According to A’s manager Bob Melvin, Crisp will likely miss the series finale against Washington on Sunday and might miss the three-game series against the Chicago White that begins on Monday. “It feels a little better today, but until we get him on the field and do some baseball activities, really no timetable yet,” Melvin said. “So this series is definitely a stretch. I‘m not sure about the White Sox series either unless we can get him on the field and take some batting practice. Usually once we do he responds pretty quickly but he’s not there yet.” Crisp was injured Wednesday when he collided with the fence while making a catch in the first game of a double header against Seattle. He underwent an MRI on Friday. “For a guy his age with the activity he’s had and so forth, you’re always going to find some things in there, but nothing that would prohibit him from playing,” Melvin said of the MRI.

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty threw to hitters Saturday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery on May 21 and continued making strong progress in his recovery. “It felt great,” the reliever said. “It felt just like riding a bike I guess.” After throwing 15 pitches in the bullpen -- fastballs and breaking balls -- O‘Flaherty threw 20 fastballs to hitters. “I‘m throwing sliders full distance in bullpens, but the first day with a hitter in the box they didn’t want me throwing breaking balls to a hitter,” he said. “Just get comfortable with just the heater. There’s going to be a jump in intensity so you got to be a little careful with that.” O‘Flaherty will likely throw to hitters two more times and then advance to simulated games. At some point after that he would go on a rehab assignment. He’s eligible to come off the DL on May 29, but A’s manager Bob Melvin said mid to late June is a more likely target. O‘Flaherty, who signed with Oakland as a free agent on Jan. 22, is 20-9 with a 2.85 ERA in 373 career appearances with Seattle and Atlanta. Over the past five seasons with Atlanta he went 13-7 with a 1.99 ERA in 295 appearances.

C John Jaso had his first walk-off hit as an Athletic, an RBI double with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, lifting the A’s to a 4-3 victory. Jaso went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, drove in two runs, and scored twice before a sellout crowd of 36,067 on fireworks night. “It was great,” Jaso said. “A full crowd. All the seats were full tonight. And to come back. It looked like we were pretty much a dead team going three up and three down. To come back and tie it up in the ninth and walk it off in extras, it was awesome for the fans and it was great to have all the energy there.” Jaso had a leadoff single and scored a run in the ninth when the A’s rallied for two runs off closer Rafael Soriano to tie the game 3-3. Jaso made some personal history Friday night when he hit a solo home run in the A’s 8-0 victory over Washington. That solo shot in the third inning was Jaso’s 26th homer of his career but first at the O.co Coliseum. Then on Saturday, he homered again at the Coliseum, hitting a solo shot with two outs in the third.