Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris hit a pair of three-home runs in the first two innings Sunday in Oakland’s 9-1 victory against the Washington Nationals, who traded him to the A’s in December 2011 as part of a package for LHP Gio Gonzalez. Both home runs came off Gonzalez on 3-0 counts. Norris had his first career two-homer game and drove in a career-high six runs. His six RBIs were tied for the most by an A’s catcher since 1914.

CF Coco Crisp (strained neck) missed his fourth straight game Sunday and remained day-to-day. Crisp was injured Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader against Seattle when he slammed into the outfield wall after making a catch. He had an MRI on Friday that showed no serious damage and did some light running before the A’s 9-1 victory against the Washington Nationals.

LHP Scott Kazmir threw seven shutout innings Sunday and improved to 5-1 as the A’s routed the Washington Nationals 9-1. Kazmir allowed just four hits, struck out four and walked none. He bounced back from his lone loss of the season, a 4-2 defeat Monday against Seattle when he gave up four runs and eight hits over six innings. “It’s something where the first pitch of the game I felt like I was right on point,” Kazmir said. “Location-wise, everything was right there. I was able to attack the strike zone in on righties a lot and I think that helped me out a lot.”

2B Nick Punto went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in three runs Sunday in Oakland’s 9-1 victory against Washington. In his past three games, Punto has five RBIs. He had only one RBI in his previous 22 games.

1B/OF Brandon Moss went 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run Sunday in Oakland’s 9-1 win against Washington. Moss is batting .344 (11-for-32) with two home runs and seven RBIs over his past eight games.

LHP Joe Savery made his A’s debut, pitching a scoreless eighth inning Sunday in a 9-1 victory against Washington. Savery allowed one hit. The A’s promoted Savery from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday. They claimed Savery off waivers from Philadelphia on Feb. 17. He went 4-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11.2 innings of relief for Sacramento. In 41 appearances for the Phillies from 2011-2013, he went 3-2 with a 4.15 ERA.