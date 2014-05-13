Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Donaldson his eighth home run of the season and first since April 25, a two-run shot in the fifth inning of Oakland’s 5-4 victory Monday night against the Chicago White Sox. Donaldson’s blast off LHP John Danks put the A’s ahead 3-1. Donaldson snapped a 15-game homerless skid.

LHP Drew Pomeranz said he learned some valuable lessons during his time in the bullpen, but he is excited to return to his first baseball love, starting games. Pomeranz made a spot start Wednesday in the second game of a doubleheader against the Seattle Mariners, pitching five shutout innings and allowing just two hits in a 2-0 victory. On Friday, he was moved to the rotation permanently when right-hander Dan Straily was sent to Triple-A Sacramento.

CF Coco Crisp (strained neck) missed his fifth straight game Monday night but took batting practice on the field one day after hitting in the cage. Crisp hasn’t played since slamming into the right field wall May 7 while making a catch in the first game of a doubleheader against Seattle. His back made contract first, and then his head whiplashed into the wall. A’s manager Bob Melvin said Crisp, a switch hitter, has experienced more pain hitting left-handed than right-handed but that he felt some improvement Monday. “It really is a day-to-day proposition, and this one is one I don’t have a whole lot of experience with as far as that whiplash-type thing,” Melvin said.

SS Jed Lowrie hit a two-run double in the seventh inning Monday night for his 500th career hit. Lowrie doubled off White Sox RHP Daniel Webb during Oakland’s 5-4 victory. Lowrie’s double to the left-center gap gave the A’s a 5-1 lead and just enough cushion to survive Chicago’s ninth-inning rally. Lowrie has a team-high 13 doubles.

RHP Jesse Chavez (3-1) gave up two runs on five hits over a career-high eight-plus innings Monday night in a 5-4 victory against the Chicago White Sox. Chavez struck out seven and walked only two. He has allowed two or fewer runs in six of his eight starts. “That’s honestly probably the best I’ve felt this year, as far as staying focused and staying within the count, within the pitches and just going out there inning for inning and trying to match (Chicago LHP John) Danks,” Chavez said. “He was keeping their team in the ballgame, and that’s all I wanted to do with ours.” Chavez took a 5-1 lead into the ninth but left after giving up a leadoff home run to rookie 1B/DH Jose Abreu.

RF Josh Reddick collected his first extra-base hit of the season against a left-handed pitcher Monday night, an RBI triple off White Sox starter John Danks in the second that hit high off the center field fence. The left-handed-hitting Reddick entered the game batting .189 against lefties and .227 against righties. Reddick went 2-for-3 with a bunt single that beat Chicago’s defensive shift, scored twice, walked once and scored a run. The triple was his third of the season. He had only two last season. The RBI was his first since April 29 at Texas.