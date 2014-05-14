Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Donaldson was out of the starting lineup Tuesday night against the White Sox for just the second time this season. A’s manager Bob Melvin said it is important to give Donaldson a game off occasionally. “No question. Especially a guy that plays as hard as he does,” Melvin said before the Athletics’ 11-0 victory. “Dives around and every day gives you 100 percent. Nobody’s going to play 162 here.” Donaldson hit his team-high eighth home run of the season Monday night against the White Sox, snapping a 15-game homerless streak. He is batting .261 with 10 doubles and 27 RBIs.

LHP Drew Pomeranz pitched five shutout innings in his second start of the season and first since being permanently moved from the bullpen to the rotation. He allowed just three hits Tuesday in an 11-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Pomeranz extended his streak of scoreless innings as a starter to 10. He struck out a career-high eight batters and walked only two. Pomeranz lost his starting job with the Rockies last season, and after being trade to the A’s in December, made his first nine appearances for Oakland in relief. He made a spot start May 7 against Seattle, pitching five scoreless innings. On Tuesday, he threw a first-pitch strike to 14 of the 19 batters he faced. “I‘m still trying to take the thought process of going in there like I‘m coming into a game (from the bullpen) and just attacking guys,” Pomeranz said.

RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) hasn’t resumed throwing, but A’s manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday that Cooks feels good and remains optimistic. “Yesterday actually felt like he was pain-free,” Melvin said. “Hasn’t thrown, but as far as his exercises and everything, it’s very encouraging. When you hear forearm, you can’t help but think Tommy John (surgery). I‘m not a medical expert, but we certainly don’t expect that to be the case. I know he’s kind of chomping at the bit to begin throwing. When he starts, I‘m not sure yet, but he feels good.” Cook went on the disabled list retroactive to May 8.

CF Coco Crisp (strained neck) missed his sixth consecutive game Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox, and he likely will miss the series finale Wednesday. According to A’s manager Bob Melvin, Crisp probably will return to action Friday at Cleveland after the team’s off day Thursday. Crisp took batting practice on the field Tuesday for the second straight day and did some work on the field. According to Melvin, the switch hitter hit some home runs from the left side, which was a good sign, as Crisp had been experiencing more pain swinging left-handed. Crisp hasn’t played since slamming into the right field wall May 7 while making a catch in the first game of a doubleheader against Seattle. His back made contract first, and then his head whiplashed into the wall.

1B/OF Brandon Moss went 3-for-5 with a pair of two-run homers, a double and five RBIs Tuesday night in the A’s 11-0 victory against the Chicago White Sox. It was Moss’ fifth career two-homer game. Over his past 10 games, Moss is batting .365 with four home runs and 12 RBIs. “Obviously tonight was a really good night,” Moss said. “Just trying to have good at-bats, make sure you swing at strikes.”

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty threw to hitters for the second time Tuesday as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery performed May 21, 2013. A’s manager Bob Melvin said O‘Flaherty looked good during his session before Tuesday night’s game against the White Sox. O‘Flaherty threw 25 pitches, including breaking balls for the first time to hitters. Melvin said O‘Flaherty will throw off flat ground later this week then throw a longer session to hitters Sunday.

RF Josh Reddick went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and scored twice Tuesday night in Oakland’s 11-0 rout of the White Sox. Reddick’s home run was his third of the season and first since April 18 against Houston. The blast came on an unusually warm night at the O.co Coliseum with a temperature of 82 degrees at first pitch. “I know we’re loving this warmer weather,” Reddick said. “The warmer weather, the ball flies a lot better.”