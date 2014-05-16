Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

1B Daric Barton was designated for assignment Thursday after the A’s acquired 1B/OF Kyle Blanks from the Padres. Barton, 28, was hitting .158 with a .234 on-base percentage, a .175 slugging percentage, no homers and five RBIs through 30 games this season. In three of the past four seasons, he hit .212 or worse.

1B/OF Kyle Blanks was acquired by the A’s from the Padres. Oakland sent minor league outfielder Jake Goebbert to San Diego, which also will receive a player to be named and/or cash. Blanks is due to join the A’s on Friday for the opener of a weekend series against the Indians in Cleveland.