FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
May 18, 2014 / 2:31 AM / 3 years ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Josh Donaldson capped Oakland’s eight-run second inning Friday with a three-run home run off RHP Zach McAllister. Donald has now homered in three consecutive games for the second time in his career. He also homered in three straight games from Aug. 29-31, 2012.

RHP Sonny Gray was almost untouchable Friday night in pitching six strong innings in an 11-1 win over Cleveland. Gray held the Indians to one run on two hits, with nine strikeouts. “I felt good, especially later in the game. I felt like I was getting better and better,” Gray said.

OF Coco Crisp returned to the lineup Friday after missing the previous seven games with a strained neck. Crisp, hitting leadoff, was hitless in two official at-bats but walked twice and scored a run.

OF Josh Reddick belted two home runs, including a grand slam, and had six RBIs in the A’s 11-1 win at Cleveland on Friday. It’s Reddick’s second career grand slam and the six RBIs are a career high. “I‘m getting some pitches to handle and not missing them,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.