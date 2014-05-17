Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Donaldson capped Oakland’s eight-run second inning Friday with a three-run home run off RHP Zach McAllister. Donald has now homered in three consecutive games for the second time in his career. He also homered in three straight games from Aug. 29-31, 2012.

RHP Sonny Gray was almost untouchable Friday night in pitching six strong innings in an 11-1 win over Cleveland. Gray held the Indians to one run on two hits, with nine strikeouts. “I felt good, especially later in the game. I felt like I was getting better and better,” Gray said.

OF Coco Crisp returned to the lineup Friday after missing the previous seven games with a strained neck. Crisp, hitting leadoff, was hitless in two official at-bats but walked twice and scored a run.

OF Josh Reddick belted two home runs, including a grand slam, and had six RBIs in the A’s 11-1 win at Cleveland on Friday. It’s Reddick’s second career grand slam and the six RBIs are a career high. “I‘m getting some pitches to handle and not missing them,” he said.