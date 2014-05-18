FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch
May 18, 2014 / 10:07 PM / 3 years ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Dan Otero picked up the win Saturday as he relieved LHP Scott Kazmir, who was ejected from the game in the second inning. Otero pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings to improve his record to 4-0.

LHP Scott Kazmir said he was looking forward to his first start in Cleveland since leaving as a free agent after last season, when he won 10 games for the Indians. But Kazmir’s start Saturday night lasted only eight batters as he was ejected in the second inning for arguing a ball-four call by home plate umpire Jerry Layne. “I said, ‘That ball was right there’ and the next thing I know, I‘m out of the game,” Kazmir said. “It’s just something that happens. A bad day for both of us.”

1B Daric Barton has cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Sacramento. Barton was designated for assignment on May 15.

LHP Sean Doolittle pitched a scoreless ninth inning, retiring all three batters he faced, two on strikeouts. In his last 9 1/3 innings Doolittle has struck out 15. He has not issued a walk since Aug. 31, 2013. That covers 30 games and 33 innings.

