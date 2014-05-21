Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Drew Pomeranz was again dominant in his third start of the season, allowing three hits and two walks with three strikeouts in five innings. After beginning the season as a reliever, he has yet to allow a run as a starter, lowering his overall ERA to 0.94.

LHP Tommy Milone is scheduled to start on Wednesday against the Rays at Tropicana Field. He is 1-0 with an 0.64 ERA and a .146 batting average against over his last two starts after going 0-3 with a 5.36 ERA and .271 BA against in his first five starts of the season.

CF Coco Crisp left Tuesday’s game against the Rays with soreness in his neck. He went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. He is unlikely to play on Wednesday, manager Jim Melvin said.

1B Brandon Moss was named the American League Player of the Week after batting .455 with eight runs, five doubles, a triple, three home runs, 11 RBIs and five walks.

SS Jed Lowrie did not start in the first of a three-game series against Tampa Bay on Tuesday because of a sore neck. Lowrie injured the right side of his neck in the A’s previous series against Cleveland.