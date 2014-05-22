Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Donaldson reached base in his 26th consecutive road game when he drew a walk Wednesday in Oakland’s 3-2 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. He has a .356 on-base percentage on the season.

RHP Sonny Gray (5-1, 2.10 ERA) is expected to make his eighth start of the season Thursday in the last of a three-game series against Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field. Gray is second in the American League in ERA and tied for sixth in wins. He is one of just five pitchers in Oakland history to reach 10 career wins in 21 games or fewer, joining Tim Hudson, Barry Zito, A.J. Griffin and Bill Krueger.

LHP Tommy Milone allowed two runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings Wednesday in a 3-2 win over the Rays. Over his past three starts, he is 2-0 with a 1.37 ERA after he went 0-3 with a 5.86 ERA in his first five starts.

CF Coco Crisp did not start Wednesday due to a neck strain. He finished the game as a defensive replacement.

LF/1B Brandon Moss has 11 extra-base hits in his past seven games after hitting his 10th home run of the season Wednesday in the Athletics’ 3-2 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. It was Oakland’s only hit. Moss is tied for third in the American League with 40 RBIs.

SS Jed Lowrie missed his second game in a row due to a strained neck he sustained Sunday. He is day-to-day.

LHP Sean Doolittle, who officially gained the closer role Tuesday, earned his second save in as many days Wednesday. “It’s a little bit different when you’re trying to nail down the last three outs of a ballgame,” Doolittle said. “But more and more I’ve been able to control that adrenaline and use it to my advantage.”