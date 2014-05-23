Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray held the Tampa Bay Rays to one run in eight innings to lower his AL-leading ERA to 1.99, good for his 10th straight quality start. Oakland’s starters are 9-0 with a 1.52 ERA in the team’s last 13 games, allowing 13 earned runs in 77 innings.

LF Yoenis Cespedes is still only hitting .248, but he came through with both of Oakland’s runs in the clutch, getting an RBI double to tie the game in the ninth, then a sacrifice fly to take the lead in the 11th inning.

RHP Dan Otero took the first loss of his major league career, coming within an out of a five-out relief win before allowing the tying run in the 11th. His ERA jumps to 2.43, but Rays manager Joe Maddon said he pitched well and just couldn’t get the third strikes he needed to close out the game.

RF Josh Reddick took three runs off the board when he made a diving catch of a Wil Myers ball against the wall in right field with the bases loaded. “Unbelievable,” pitcher Sonny Gray said of the catch. “When he hit it, I thought it was a homer. It was awesome.”