Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris was 1-for-4 in Friday’s 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays. He is hitting .375 (12-for-32) in his career against Toronto and is batting .438 (7-for-16) at Rogers Centre.

INF Nick Punto played at second base with a sore left calf in Friday’s 3-2 loss at Toronto. He went 1-for-3 but likely will not play Saturday. “I think he’s not going to be able to play tomorrow, but we’ll see,” said bench coach Chip Hale, who was acting manager on Friday with Bob Melvin attending his daughter’s college graduation. “Hopefully it’s just a cramp or as strain of some kind.”

1B Brandon Moss homered in the fourth inning of the 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Friday. It was his 11th homer of the season. He has 12 extra-base hits in his past nine games.

RHP Jesse Chavez makes his 10th start of the season Saturday in Toronto. Chavez, who pitched for the Blue Jays in 2012, has allowed one earned run or fewer in five of his nine starts. He ranks fourth in the American League in on-base percentage allowed at. 270. He lost his only career appearance against the Blue Jays -- a relief outing July 31, 2013, at Oakland in which he allowed two hits, one walk and three earned runs in one-third inning. He is 0-0 with a 54.00 ERA (one inning, six earned runs) in two career appearances at Rogers Centre.

C John Jaso was listed as the designated hitter and batting second in the first lineup posted before the A’s played the Blue Jays on Friday. But Jaso was stiff after completing a series against the Tampa Bay Rays on artificial turf, so he was scratched with the intention of using him at catcher Saturday at Rogers Centre, which also has artificial turf. It will be an afternoon game following a night game.

OF Kyle Blanks started at DH instead of C John Jaso and hit into two double plays in the 3-2 loss to Toronto. “We wanted to give him a shot, give him some at-bats to see if he could pop one,” bench coach Chip Hale said. “That’s why he was in late: Nobody on, maybe you tie the game. But he’s just pressing a little bit; he’s getting used to what’s going on here.”