Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Drew Pomeranz (4-1, 0.94 ERA) has pitched five scoreless innings in each of his three starts for a career-best 15-inning scoreless streak. He will put that on the on Sunday for the finale of a three-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He has won all three of those starts for the longest winning streak of his career.

OF Yoenis Cespedes hit his eighth home run of the season and his second triple of the season against RHP R.A. Dickey, and a single against RHP Dustin McGowan in Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the Blue Jays. He has 24 extra-base hits this season and 13 of his last 21 hits have been for extra bases.

INF Nick Punto (left calf strain) did not start Saturday’s game against the Blue Jays, but it appears that he will avoid the disabled list. “It’s better (Saturday) than what we were thinking last night,” manager Bob Melvin said before the 5-2 loss to the Blue Jays. “It looked like potentially it could be a DL thing, and then he came in today feeling not near as bad as what everyone expected.”

SS Jed Lowrie (neck) did not start Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the Blue Jays because of a sore neck, but was available off the bench. Manager Bob Melvin wanted to rest him so that he should be ready to play Sunday’s series finale. Lowrie was used as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and hit a sacrifice fly.

RHP Jesse Chavez allowed eight hits and four runs (two earned) in 5 1/3 innings in a 5-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday. He has pitched at least five innings in each of his 10 starts this season. The eight hits equal his season high.

C John Jaso (back tightness) did not start behind the plate as scheduled in Saturday’s game against the Blue Jays. He was scratched from Friday’s 3-2 loss at Toronto, when he was originally in the lineup as designated hitter. The back tightness flared during the series at Tampa Bay. Jaso hopes to be ready to play Monday when the A’s are home to the Detroit Tigers.