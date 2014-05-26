Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) is expected to throw a bullpen session during Oakland’s upcoming homestand, which begins Monday. Cook, who last pitched May 7, declared himself pain-free a week ago, so providing he has no setbacks during what will likely be a few bullpen sessions, he should be going on a rehab assignment soon. The 26-year-old, who has a 2.92 ERA over 12 appearances, should return to the A’s at some point in June.

LHP Tommy Milone will get the ball for Monday’s series opener against the Tigers, looking to help the A’s snap a season-high four-game losing skid. Milone is the right arm to get Oakland back on track, as he has put his early-season struggles behind him. After going 0-3 with a 5.86 ERA over his first five starts of the season, Milone is 2-0 with a 1.37 ERA over his last three outings, while holding opponents to a .171 batting average. Milone will get the Tigers for the first time this season and fourth time in his career. He’s 2-0 with a 3.24 ERA over 16 2/3 career innings vs. Detroit.

INF Nick Punto (left calf strain) sat out his second consecutive game in Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays. Punto, who first injured his calf during Friday’s contest at Rogers Centre, participated in limited pregame activities and is expected to miss Monday’s series opener against the Tigers. The A‘s, however, are optimistic Punto will avoid a trip to the disabled list. “We’ll evaluate him once again when we get home (Monday),” manager Bob Melvin said. “He feels a little better, but it’s tough to really get a grasp on it until he really takes off.” Punto is hitting .233 with a 588 OPS over 32 games in his first year with Oakland.

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty, recovering from Tommy John surgery, threw 15 pitches in a simulated inning in Arizona on Saturday. O‘Flaherty, who hasn’t pitched a big-league game since last May, used his slider and had good movement on his pitches, according to the reports A’s manager Bob Melvin received. “He threw really well,” Melvin said. “They said the ball was moving pretty good, and he felt good about it.” The lefty, who signed a two-year deal with the A’s during the offseason, could begin a rehab assignment in the coming weeks.

C John Jaso (back tightness) didn’t start for the third consecutive game in Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays, but did enter in the ninth inning as a pinch hitter. Jaso, who has been dealing with ongoing tightness in his back, would likely not have started Sunday’s game anyway, as Toronto sent LHP J.A. Happ to the mound. Oakland employs a platoon behind the plate, with Jaso facing righties and Derek Norris getting starts against southpaws. The platoon has worked out well for Oakland, as Norris (.924) and Jaso (.834) rank first and third, respectively, in OPS among American League catchers (minimum of 100 plate appearances). While Oakland is hoping Jaso will continue to progress, he likely won’t start Monday, either, because the A’s will open up their four-game set with the Tigers facing LHP Drew Smyly.