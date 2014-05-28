Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray allowed a season-high four runs over six innings and got a no-decision in Oakland’s 6-5 loss Tuesday night against Detroit. In each of his first 10 starts this season, Gray pitched at least six innings and allowed three or fewer runs, the longest such streak by an Athletics pitcher since at least 1914. The Tigers needed just four innings to score four runs and end Gray’s streak. Gray allowed eight hits, one off his season high, struck out five and walked one. “It definitely was a battle tonight,” Gray said. “I thought I was throwing some good pitches, and they were putting some swings on the ball. They have a really, really good lineup, and sometimes if you’re not spot-on, they’ll make it tough on you.”

RHP Ryan Cook took another big step Tuesday in his recovery from a right forearm strain, throwing a bullpen session for the first time since going on the disabled list on May 8. Cook said he threw 20 pitches, used all of his repertoire and felt tremendous. He said he is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Thursday. If Cook continues recovering at this rate, he might need just a brief rehab assignment before being activated, A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

DH Alberto Callaspo extended his hitting streak against Detroit to 16 games Tuesday night with an RBI double off RHP Max Scherzer in the second inning of the Athletics’ 6-5 loss. Callaspo’s streak dates to July 17, 2012. He entered the game batting .314 for his career against the Tigers, and he went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run.

C John Jaso started Tuesday night against Detroit after being out of the lineup for four consecutive games with a stiff back. He hit his fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fourth inning off RHP Max Scherzer. Jaso went 1-for-1 with a walk and his home run. He is batting .340 (18-for-53) with four home runs and 10 RBIs in his past 16 games in May after hitting .236 with one homer and one RBIs in 22 games in April.