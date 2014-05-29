Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Donaldson hit his second career walk-off home run Wednesday night, a three-run blast off Tigers RHP Joe Nathan that gave Oakland a 3-1 victory against Detroit. Donaldson’s other walk-off homer came against the Tigers on April 12, 2013. Donaldson crushed Nathan’s first-pitch slider deep into the left-field seats. His only concern was whether the ball would stay fair. “I’ve had a few at-bats off Joe Nathan,” Donaldson said. “In that situation right there being first and third, he’s looking for a double play or a strikeout right there. I was just trying to hit something in the air, for one, and two, I was sitting on that slider and was able to put a good swing on it.”

INF Jake Elmore (strained left quad) will take some at-bats in a simulated game Thursday at Triple-A Sacramento. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Sacramento on April 24 but appeared in only two games before suffering a minor setback.

LHP Scott Kazmir (6-2) pitched his second career complete game Wednesday night and earned the victory as the A’s rallied to beat Detroit 3-1 on 3B Josh Donaldson’s walk-off, three-run homer. Kazmir allowed just six hits, including RF Torii Hunter’s solo home run in the fourth inning, while striking out eight and walking none. Kazmir was two outs away from a complete-game loss before Donaldson saved him and the A‘s. ”You always want to give your starting pitcher support, especially when he pitches that well,“ A’s manager Bob Melvin said.”

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) will throw a simulated game Thursday at Triple-A Sacramento. According to A’s manager Bob Melvin, O‘Flaherty will likely be activated from the 60-day disabled list in late June or early July.