Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) threw his second bullpen session Thursday since going on the disabled list on May 8 and said he expects to begin a rehab assignment Saturday with Class A Stockton. Cook, who threw around 20 pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday, had a more extensive session Thursday. “We did a little different thing as if I was warming up to go into the game, sit down, throw my eight warmups and my inning, just as if I’d gone into a game,” Cook said. “So it was a few more pitches.” A’s manager Bob Melvin said Cook threw 20 pitches “at a high intensity” after his warmup tosses. “Felt great,” Melvin said. “So we’ll see how he feels when he comes in tomorrow, but if everything is good there then potentially the next one will be out somewhere.”

INF Nick Punto (left calf strain) was in the starting lineup at shortstop Thursday afternoon against the Tigers after missing five games and he hit his first home run as an Athletic, a two-run shot in the fourth inning off RHP Rick Porcello. Punto homered for the first time since Aug. 12 last season with the Dodgers. It was his 18th career home run in 13 seasons and snapped a 51-game homerless streak. Punto was 2-for-14 for his career against Porcello before homering. Regular starting SS Jed Lowrie, who’s still dealing some neck stiffness, was out of the lineup. Punto made his sixth start at shortstop and has also started 15 times at second base. He entered the game batting .233 with six RBIs. Punto went 1-for-2 and walked three times, tying his career high, in a 5-4 loss to the Tigers.

SS Jed Lowrie was out of the starting lineup Thursday afternoon against Detroit for just the sixth time this season. Lowrie pinch hit in the ninth inning with runners on first and second but grounded out to first base for the final out in the A’s 5-4 loss. INF Nick Punto started at shortstop in his place. “He’s still dealing a little bit with his neck issue,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Gets some stiffness, so this was a good time, once we felt like Punto (left calf strain) was fully healthy, to give Jed a day off after a night game and get Punto back in a game.” Over his previous seven games after missing two with neck stiffness, Lowrie hit .130 (3-for-23).

C John Jaso went 2-for-3 Thursday and is batting .350 (21-for-60) with four home runs and 10 RBIs in 17 games in May. His four homers are the most Jaso has hit during a month in his career. He hit .236 with one home run and four RBIs in 22 games in April.