Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Donaldson hit two home runs Friday night, a solo blast in the second inning and a two-run shot in the fifth in a 9-5 victory against the Angels. He now has a team-high 15 home runs for the season and has homered five times in the past six games. Donaldson had his second career multi-homer game Friday. He homered twice against Houston this season on April 24. “It’s just one of those things you go in stretches where you’re not going to miss some pitches when they’re over the plate,” Donaldson said. Donaldson went 3-for-4, drove in four runs, scored three times and walked once against the Angels.

LHP Drew Pomeranz (5-2) had his worst start of the season but got the win Friday night in Oakland’s 9-5 victory against the Angels. Pomeranz, who allowed a combined two runs in his first four starts, gave up five on four hits, including two home runs, through 5 1/3 innings. He struck out two and walked three. Pomeranz threw more than five innings for the first time since July 27, 2012, a span of 20 starts. It was the longest such stretch in the major leagues since at least 1914.

RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) will begin a rehab assignment Saturday with Class A Stockton and expects to pitch one inning out of the bullpen. If all goes well, Cook could be activated from the 15-day disabled list after only one rehab appearance, A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

1B/OF Brandon Moss hit his first career grand slam Friday night, a blast in the first inning of Oakland’s 9-5 victory against the Angels, but he left the game in the bottom of the third with tightness in his right calf. RHP Garrett Richards threw a 96 mph fastball over the middle of the plate on a 2-0 count, and Moss launched it to right field for his 13th home run of the season. Moss became just the fourth Oakland cleanup hitter to hit a grand slam in the first inning, joining Dave Kingman, Mark McGwire and Matt Stairs. He set career highs for home runs (9) and RBIs (25) in a month. He also set an Oakland record with his 19th extra-base hit in May. A’s manager Bob Melvin said Moss is day-to-day but doubtful for Saturday’s game against the Angels. “I don’t know how I hurt it,” Moss said. “I was coming onto the field in between innings ... and it just balled up on me into a cramp. I couldn’t really get the cramp out for the entire inning. It was hurting pretty bad.”

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) pitched a simulated game on Thursday at Triple-A Sacramento and will pitch an inning Monday in a game at extended Spring Training in Arizona. O‘Flaherty, who went on the 60-day disabled list on Feb. 17, is 20-9 with a 2.85 ERA for his career with 373 relief appearances for Seattle and Atlanta. The A’s signed him as a free agent on Jan. 22.