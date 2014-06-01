Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Ryan Cook (right forearm strain) began a rehab assignment Saturday with Class A Stockton and pitched a perfect eighth inning against Modesto. He threw just nine pitches, seven for strikes. Before the A’s 11-3 win against the Angels, A’s manager Bob Melvin said Cook might need only one rehab appearance if he had command of his pitches.

LF Yoenis Cespedes went 3-for-5 with a home run, triple, double and career-high-tying five RBIs Saturday night in an 11-3 victory against the Angels. He also threw out two Angels at home plate in the second inning, becoming the first A’s outfielder with two assists in an inning since Matt Stairs on April 16, 1996. “There were several things he did that really affected the game today, certainly the first two throws,” manager Bob Melvin said.

1B Brandon Moss (strained right calf) missed Saturday night’s game against the Angels and will likely be out Sunday, too, manager Bob Melvin said. The A’s have a day off Monday, so that would give him three straight days to recover. Moss, who has 13 home runs and 46 RBIs, left the game Friday night in the top of the third inning with a painful cramp. “He’s OK,” Melvin said of Moss. “Still day to day. We’ll see tomorrow. Most likely not, give him through the off day. Again, I don’t want to get ahead of myself. We’ll see how he’s doing tomorrow.”

1B Kyle Blanks hit a solo home run in the seventh inning of Oakland’s 11-3 win Saturday night against the Angels. The home run was Blanks’ second as an Athletic and second in three games. He has hits in each of his past four games.

RF Josh Reddick (hyperextended knee) came out of the game Saturday night against the Angels after making a catch for the third out in the top of the seventh inning and hitting his knee against the wall. CF Coco Crisp pinch-hit for Reddick in the bottom of the seventh. “We’ll see how he is tomorrow,” manager Bob Melvin said after his team’s 11-3 victory.