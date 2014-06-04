Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Ryan Cook was activated from the disabled list after missing 22 games with a strained right forearm. Manager Bob Melvin said that Cook’s return to the bullpen will be a process of easing him back in gently.

LHP Scott Kazmir was in line for a tough loss before the Athletics’ comeback, but instead he took a satisfying no-decision. Kazmir allowed two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings while also striking out a season-best 10 hitters in his 22nd career double-digit strikeout game. He has pitched into the seventh and allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of five starts since May 11.

DH Brandon Moss returned from missing two games with a strained right calf and recorded his sixth career multi homer game and his second this season. Moss left Friday’s game in the third inning after becoming the fourth Oakland cleanup hitter to slug a grand slam in the first inning.

RHP Jesse Chavez will start Wednesday night against the New York Yankees, and he will try to be as effective as he was in April. In the season’s first month, he went 2-0 with a 1.89 ERA and .199 batting average against. He went 2-3 with a 3.90 ERA and .286 batting average against in May. Still, Chavez is in the top 10 in the AL in several categories: eighth in ERA, ninth in opposing on-base percentage (.288) and seventh in opponents’ average with runners in scoring position (.170). Chavez last pitched Thursday in a 5-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers, allowing three runs and eight hits in six innings.

OF Josh Reddick was placed on the disabled list with a hyperextended right knee, with the move made retroactive to June 1. Reddick, who has become a sensation for coming up to the plate to Wham’s “Careless Whisper” at home games, batted .188 last month with three home runs and 13 RBIs. Reddick is on the DL for the third time in the last two seasons. Manager Bob Melvin said Reddick would not do any baseball activities until Oakland returns home and that an MRI did not show any structural damage.