Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

June 5, 2014

3B Josh Donaldson’s streak of reaching base in 47 straight games ended Tuesday. A night later, he began another streak with two infield hits and a go-ahead solo home run. Donaldson has nine home runs in his last 23 games and homered after entering Wednesday 9-for-55 (.164) lifetime against the Yankees.

LF Yoenis Cespedes went 6-for-31 (.194) on Oakland’s last homestand and then 1-for-3 in Tuesday’s series opener. On Wednesday, he hit a pair of solo home runs -- his fourth career multi-home run game and first since June 21. Of his last 20 hits, 13 have gone for extra bases.

CF Coco Crisp is 10-for-31 during an eight-game hitting streak but also has a nagging neck issue that started when he crashed into a wall last month in Seattle. Since the Athletics were facing a left-handed starter Wednesday, they felt it was a good time to rest him.

RHP Sean Doolittle protected a three-run lead for the second straight night. He has not allowed over his last 15 outings, striking out 26 and issuing one walk over his last 16 1/3 innings.

