Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Drew Pomeranz allowed two runs (one earned) and six hits while pitching a season-high seven innings. He wound up with his second loss since becoming a member of the rotation May 7.

LHP Tommy Milone takes a personal three-game winning streak into Friday’s game at Baltimore, which is a reversal of how his season began. After starting 0-3 with a 5.86 ERA in his first five starts, Milone is 3-0 with a 1.67 ERA over his last five starts. Milone remained unbeaten when he did get a decision in an 11-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim when he allowed three runs and nine hits in six innings.

C Stephen Vogt made his third start and first in the outfield. He went 2-for-4 and in a small sampling, he is 3-for-9 since being recalled from the minors on Sunday.

3B Matt Chapman (Cal State Fullerton) was so lightly regarded coming out of high school, he was not drafted. But he has made constant improvement in his three years at Cal State Fullerton, developing into the No. 25 pick of Thursday’s draft after a junior season in which he hit .321 with six home runs and 46 RBIs. With star 3B Josh Donaldson potentially blocking Chapman’s path to the bigs, A’s director of scouting Eric Kubota was asked if Chapman, who has a rocket arm and has experience as a shortstop, was a candidate for a position change. Kubota insisted no.

RHP Jim Johnson pitched the eighth inning and continued pitching well on the road. In 12 road games, he allowed three earned runs in 14 2/3 innings while in 11 home games, Johnson has allowed 13 earned runs in 8 1/3 innings.

LF Brandon Moss had two hits and finished the series by going 5-for-12 after missing two games with a strained right calf. Over his last 28 games since May 4, he is hitting .314 (33-for-105) and 28 RBIs.

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty’s rehab from Tommy John surgery will continue Friday when he pitches for Class A Stockton. At this point, the Athletics say that he is ready to face hitters in game situations.