Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Donaldson homered in the first inning. That was his second in the last three games and 17th this season. Two innings later, Orioles 3B Manny Machado got mad at Donaldson, thinking he got tagged too hard on a play and there was a brief scuffle where both benches emptied, but everything quickly settled down.

RF/C Stephen Vogt, one of three Oakland catchers on the roster, all of whom played and contributed, got the game-winning single on a pinch-hit grounder to left off Evan Meek in the 11th that gave Oakland a 4-3 win. “I thought he was going to come back again with a (split-finger) again,” Vogt said. “Fortunately, I was able to get enough of that fastball and put it in the right spot. It was awesome.”

OF Coco Crisp didn’t start Friday as manager Bob Melvin said he’s trying to give him some more time to have the neck problems that have plagued him recently settle down. “I‘m going to be a little bit more proactive about getting him more rest,” Melvin said. But Crisp did come in to pinch-hit and score in the eighth and play the final four innings.

RHP Jim Johnson said it was a little different coming to Camden Yards as a member of the visiting team after being with the Orioles, the team he’d been with in various forms since 2006. Johnson posted 101 saves as Baltimore’s closer the last two years but got a lot of criticism for blowing nine saves last season. He did not get into Friday’s game.