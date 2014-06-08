Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray turned in his shortest start of the season Saturday in a 6-3 loss to the Orioles. He went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on four hits and four walks, falling to 6-2 with a 2.83 ERA. “I thought his stuff was good early, then he left a couple of curveballs up that ended up hurting him,” manager Bob Melvin said. “You’re so used to him putting up zeroes all the time. He just got nicked up on a couple of bad pitches.”

OF Coco Crisp (neck) was back in the starting lineup Saturday night, but manager Bob Melvin said he’ll continue to give Crisp additional extra rest. “I‘m still going to do that with him. He will not play (Sunday),” Melvin said. “And then (he‘ll) get one day off during the (upcoming Angels) series.” Crisp went 3-for-4 with a homer and double in Oakland’s 6-3 loss. He’s on a season-high 11-game hitting streak (15-for-39, .384).

LHP Scott Kazmir (6-2, 2.40 ERA) ranks second in the AL in opponent on-base percentage (.265), batting average (.215) and slugging percentage (.309). He’s 2-1 with a 2.05 ERA and .202 opponent batting average over his last five starts. He had a no-decision in his last start. He’s 5-5 with a 4.43 ERA in 16 career appearances, all starts, against Baltimore, including 2-3 with a 4.86 ERA in seven starts at Camden Yards.

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) pitched a perfect inning in a rehab appearance Friday night with Class A Stockton, striking out the side. Manager Bob Melvin said the reliever, who went on the 60-day disabled list on Feb. 17, won’t necessarily have to pitch in back-to-back games before his return. The A’s signed him on Jan. 22.