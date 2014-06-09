FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 10, 2014

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Derek Norris left Sunday’s game in the sixth inning after getting hit on the head by Baltimore 3B Manny Machado’s backswing. That was the second time Machado hit him in the game, and manager Bob Melvin pulled Norris and moved RF Stephen Vogt in to catch. “He’s OK,” Melvin said. “He was a little foggy right there. I have no doubt that he could play tomorrow, though.”

INF Jake Elmore began a new rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, going 2-for-2. Elmore, on the disabled list all season due to a strained left quad, appeared in two April games for Sacramento before experiencing a setback.

LHP Scott Kazmir got the win Sunday, giving up no runs on four hits in seven solid innings at Baltimore. Kazmir (7-2) won for the third time in his past four decisions.

LF Brandon Moss hit his second career grand slam in Sunday’s win. He ended RHP Ubaldo Jimenez’s day with his blast over the fence in right-center in Baltimore, giving the A’s a 6-0 lead in the third inning. “I was ready to drive the ball. I was just trying to make sure I got a strike and hit it in the air,” said Moss, who is second in the AL with 53 RBIs and fifth with 16 home runs.

DH John Jaso finished with four RBIs on Sunday at Baltimore. Jaso hit a two-run double that was originally ruled a homer before the umpires overturned it. He also drove in a run on a single and another on a ground-out. In his previous eight games, Jaso had a total of one RBI.

