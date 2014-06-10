Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris did not play against the Angels on Monday, one day after being struck in the head twice on backswings by Orioles 3B Manny Machado. Norris left Sunday’s game feeling dazed and having blurred vision, but A’s manager Bob Melvin said Norris was available off the bench Monday.

LHP Drew Pomeranz will start Tuesday against the Angels. He is 1-2 with a 4.41 ERA in his last three starts after going 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA in his first three starts. Pomeranz is 1-1 with a 5.59 ERA in three career games (one start) against the Angels, all occurring this season.

RF Brandon Moss failed to drive in a run Monday against the Angels, but his 53 RBIs rank second in the league and have him on a pace for 134 RBIs this season. Moss had a career-high 87 RBIs last season.

RHP Jesse Chavez gave up three runs (two earned) on eight hits and one walk in six innings to get the loss in a 4-1 setback to the Angels on Monday. “Jesse pitched well enough,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He gives up three runs, and one of them is a little doink to left.”