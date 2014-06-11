Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris was hit on the head by the backswing of Angels SS Erick Aybar in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game. Norris was hit on the head twice Sunday on backswings by Orioles 3B Manny Machado, forcing him out of the game, and he sat out Monday. Norris stayed in Tuesday’s game, played all 14 innings and finished with two hits.

3B Josh Donaldson made three errors in Monday’s game, becoming the fourth Oakland third baseman to make at least three errors in a game. He made another error in Tuesday’s game, all four of his errors in the series coming on throws. With 13 errors this season, Donaldson leads all American League fielders.

LHP Drew Pomeranz gave up one unearned run on four hits in seven innings against the Angels on Tuesday, getting a no-decision. He has allowed two runs or fewer in five of his six starts.

LHP Tommy Milone will start Wednesday against the Angels. He is 3-0 with a 2.11 ERA in his past six starts. Milone is 5-2 with a 4.21 ERA in nine career starts against the Angels.