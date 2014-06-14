Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray (6-3) allowed three runs over six innings and took his second straight loss Friday night as the A’s fell 7-0 to the Yankees. Gray struck out seven and walked just one, but he gave up two runs in the first inning and one in the second as the Yankees took a 3-0 lead. Gray has allowed eight earned runs in the first inning over 14 starts this season. “They were able to get the bat on the ball early in the game, and they were pretty aggressive,” Gray said. “They were able to put some stuff together, but after that I felt like I settled down and got into the rhythm of the game and got better.”

INF Andy Parrino was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento, filling a roster spot that opened when INF Alberto Callaspo was placed on paternity leave. Parrino, a switch hitter, was batting .344 with three home runs and 24 RBIs in 44 games with the River Cats. The A’s claimed Parrino off waivers from Texas on April 21. Texas had claimed him off waivers from Oakland on March 3. Last year with the A‘s, he hit .118 in 14 games. He’s a .186 career hitter in 93 major league games.

LF Yonenis Cespedes went 0-for-3 with a strikeout and had his season-high nine-game hitting streak snapped in a 7-0 loss to the Yankees. Cespedes went 15-for-41 (.366) during his streak.

