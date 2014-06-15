Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

OF Michael Taylor was traded to the Chicago White Sox for RHP Jake Sanchez in a swap of minor-leaguers. The A’s acquired Taylor on Dec. 16, 2009, from Toronto for 3B Brett Wallace. In 26 career games with the A‘s, the 6-foot-5, 256-pound Taylor hit .135 with one double, one home run and one RBI. Sanchez (5-4, 2.80) was pitching in Class A for the White Sox’s organization.

2B Eric Sogard went 1-for-3, drove in two runs, scored once and walked once Saturday night in a 5-1 victory over the Yankees. Sogard (bruised right ankle) returned to lineup after missing one game. He has been nagged by the injury since fouling a pitch off the ankle Monday against the Angels.

3B Josh Donaldson went 0-for-4, extending his hitless streak to 0-for-31, an ongoing career high, on Saturday night in a 5-1 win over the Yankees. Donaldson was ejected from the game by home plate umpire Hal Gibson after the bottom of the seventh inning. Donaldson had been visibly upset when he fanned on a called third strike in the fifth inning.

LHP Scott Kazmir (8-2) won his third straight game Saturday night, allowing just one unearned run in six innings of a 5-1 victory over the Yankees. Kazmir struck out three and walked three. He allowed one or fewer runs for the fifth time in his past seven starts. Kazmir is 4-1 with a 1.44 ERA during that stretch.

C John Jaso went 0-for-4 Saturday night in the A’s 5-1 win over the Yankees, extending his hitless streak to a career high 0-for-21. His previous career high hitless skid was 0-for-18.

RF Josh Reddick (hyperextended right knee) took regular pregame batting practice on the field Saturday night for the first time since going on the disabled list June 1. Reddick has been running and making good progress, but he’ll go on a rehab assignment at some point before he’s activated, A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “I don’t think it’s a bad idea to get a few games regardless,” Melvin said. “He’s sat that long and not seen live pitching. But that’s something we’ll discuss in the near future.”