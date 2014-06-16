Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris hit his seventh home run of the season Sunday, a three-run shot in the first inning off LHP Vidal Nuno in Oakland’s 10-5 victory against the Yankees. The home run was Norris’ second in his past five games. He crushed Nuno’s 3-1 slider high and deep over the left field fence. Norris went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and a single, coming up a triple shy of the cycle. “I think someone’s going to have to fall down and break their leg in order for me to get all the way to third,” Norris said. “Just stepping up for the last at-bat I was just trying to hit something hard, not trying to do too much. For me to do something like that it would have to be something pretty crazy to happen for me to get a triple in this ballpark. Real tough place to hit a triple.” Norris hit two three-run homers on Mother’s Day against the Nationals and added a three-run homer Sunday on Father’s Day against the Yankees.

CF Coco Crisp hit a three-run homer in the second inning Sunday in a 10-5 victory against the Yankees. Crisp lined LHP Vidal Nuno’s 2-2 slider down the left field line and into the stands for his fifth home run of the season. Crisp went 2-for-4, drove in three runs and scored three times.

RHP Jesse Chavez (6-4) allowed just one run on five hits Sunday in a 10-5 victory against the Yankees. He struck out four and walked none. Chavez (6-4) had lost three of his past four starts before getting back on track Sunday. “Today I thought was similar to what we were seeing real early in the season,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “You could tell right away he was on it pretty good, cutter to both sides of the plate and a good curveball that created a gap between the hard stuff and off-speed stuff.”

RF Josh Reddick (hyperextended right knee) likely will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Sacramento. A’s manager Bob Melvin said, “He’ll work out with us (Monday). There’s a good chance he’ll go out on Tuesday and start a rehab. I want him feeling good when he comes back here. A lot of times you go, you play a few games, you go 0-for-9 or -10 and get back in the lineup and you don’t feel great. That’s not what we want. He feels the same way. He wants to feel good at the plate, get some good at-bats, get some hits. We want to get him back as soon as possible, but we also want to get him back when he’s feeling good at the plate.” Reddick will be eligible to come off the disabled list Monday.