Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Fernando Abad allowed his first two extra-base hits of the season Monday night in a 14-8 loss to Texas. Abad gave up back-to-back solo home runs to INF Donnie Murphy and C Robinson Chirinos in the ninth inning.

LHP Drew Pomeranz (5-4) had his worst start and shortest outing since moving from the bullpen to the rotation on May 7, taking the loss Monday night as the A’s fell 14-8 to Texas. He gave up a career-high eight runs and a career-high-tying seven earned runs on eight hits over 3 2/3 innings. Pomeranz went 4-2 with a 1.88 ERA in his first seven starts. “I wasn’t as sharp from the beginning,” Pomeranz said. “They were patient as hitters, and I got into bad counts. They waited for mistakes and jumped on them. I’ll get past it.”

INF Andy Parrino, who was called up Friday from Triple-A Sacramento to take INF Alberto Callaspo’s spot on the roster, was sent back to the River Cats. Parrino started two games -- one at second base and one at shortstop -- during his stint with the A’s and went 1-for-6 with an RBI.

LF Yoenis Cespedes belted his 13th home run of the season Monday night, a three-run shot off LHP Robbie Ross Jr. in the sixth inning of a 14-8 loss to Texas. Cespedes had four RBIs, giving him 48 for the season, the third most on the team behind 1B Brandon Moss (54) and 3B Josh Donaldson (51).

INF Jake Elmore (strained right quad) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Monday and optioned to Triple-A Sacramento, where he had been on a rehabilitation assignment. Elmore, who began the season on the DL, hit .273 with on double in eight games with Sacramento. The A’s acquired Elmore from the White Sox on Feb. 7. In 82 career major league games for Arizona and Houston, Elmore is a .223 hitter with two home runs, eight doubles and 13 RBIs.

3B Matt Chapman, Oakland’s first-round draft pick from Cal State Fullerton, agreed to contract terms Monday with the A‘s. Chapman took batting practice and fielded ground balls with the A’s before their game against Texas. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound junior batted .312 with six home runs, 16 doubles and 48 RBIs as a junior this season. Chapman will report to the Athletics’ extended spring training complex in Arizona and eventually will move to Class A Beloit.

INF Alberto Callaspo was reinstated Monday from the paternity list after missing three games. He started at second base against Texas, going 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run. After returning to the team, Callaspo changed his jersey number to 7 from 18.

1B Brandon Moss hit his 17th home run of the season Monday night in a 14-8 loss to Texas, tying 3B Josh Donaldson for the team lead. Moss crushed a solo shot into the right field seats off RHP Colby Lewis in the fifth inning. Moss went 2-for-5 with one RBI, increasing his team-high total to 54.

RF Josh Reddick (hyperextended right knee) ran the bases pain-free before Monday night’s game against Texas, and he will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Sacramento. “Everything’s ready to go,” Reddick said. “Went out there, didn’t hold anything back. That’s what they were wanting me to do.” Reddick is scheduled to play Wednesday and Thursday at Round Rock, take Friday off then play Saturday and Sunday at New Orleans. He expects to rejoin the A’s on Monday in New York and be activated Tuesday when the team opens a two-game series against the Mets.