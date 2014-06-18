FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
June 18, 2014 / 10:57 PM / 3 years ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

C Derek Norris hit his fourth career pinch-hit home run Tuesday night, a three-run blast in the sixth inning off RHP Shawn Tolleson, and added a two-run double off RHP Jason Frasor in the eighth as the A’s beat Texas 10-6. The home run was Norris’ eighth of the season and gave Oakland an 8-3 lead.

LHP Drew Pomeranz was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday with a broken right hand, incurred when he punched a wooden chair in frustration after his rough start Monday night in a 14-8 loss to Texas. Pomeranz went 4-2 with a 1.88 ERA in seven starts since joining the rotation, but he gave up eight runs on eight hits over 3 2/3 innings Monday.

RHP Evan Scribner was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to bolster the bullpen. Scribner is 2-1 with a 4.32 ERA in 21 relief appearances for the River Cats. He was on the A’s Opening Day roster and pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings over two appearances before being sent down. Scribner was called up after LHP Drew Pomeranz went on the disabled list with a broken right hand.

LHP Tommy Milone tied a career high with his fifth straight win Tuesday night, allowing three runs on five hits in a 10-6 victory against the Rangers. Milone struck out three and walked one over 5 2/3 innings. Milone hasn’t lost a game since May 3 at Boston. “It’s always nice to go on a good little run and pitch consistently,” Milone said. “It feels good. I just want to produce for the team, get wins for the team.”

C/RF Stephen Vogt went 3-for-3, drove in two runs and scored once Tuesday night in a 10-6 victory against Texas. Vogt got all three hits against Rangers RHP Yu Darvish, who lost to Oakland for the eighth consecutive time. “I feel like I saw him pretty well tonight,” Vogt said. “Fortunately I got three pitches to hit and fortunately I hit all three.” Vogt tied his career high for hits in a game and has a six-game hitting streak.

LHP Brad Mills was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in a minor-league trade in exchange for cash considerations. Mills is a strong candidate to start Saturday against Boston in place of injured LHP Drew Pomeranz (broken right hand), who went on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. Mills is 3-3 with a 7.76 ERA in 15 major-league games, including 10 starts, with the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels. Mills has spent this year at Triple-A Nashville, going 4-2 with a 1.56 ERA, the lowest mark in the Pacific Coast League. He’s appeared in 14 games, including 12 starts.

