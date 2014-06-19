Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Josh Donaldson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and extended his hitting streak to four games after going hitless in seven straight. Donaldson snapped a career-high 0-for-33 skid Sunday with a fourth-inning single against the Yankees. He hasn’t had an extra-base hit since homering on June 6 at Baltimore. “It’s coming around,” Donaldson said. “It’s one day at a time.” Donaldson has a 14-game hitting streak against the Rangers, dating to Sept. 3, 2013.

RHP Sonny Gray (7-3) put his first career two-game losing streak behind him Wednesday and pitched his best game in nearly a month, lifting the A’s to a 4-2 victory against the Texas Rangers at the O.co Coliseum. Gray allowed two runs on six hits over seven innings, struck out seven and walked two. In his previous four starts, Gray went 1-2 with a 5.63 ERA. He went 5-1 with a 1.99 ERA in his first 10 starts. “He’s a pretty driven kid,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “I don’t think he worries too much about thinking about, ‘I need to bounce back.’ He’s just preparing for each outing. He has high expectations for himself and expects to go out there and do well. Pretty similar to a lot of outings we’ve seen out of him this year. I think he moves past what’s considered a bad outing for him.”

INF Alberto Callaspo went 2-for-4 Tuesday in a 4-2 victory against Texas, continuing his hot streak. In his four games since returning Monday from the paternity list, Callaspo is 8-for-11 (.727) with two RBIs and two walks. He went 1-for-28 in his final nine games before going on paternity leave.

LHP Sean Doolittle pitched a perfect ninth inning for his ninth save of the season Wednesday, securing a 4-2 victory against Texas. He extended his career-high streak of scoreless innings to 22 1/3 and now has 48 strikeouts and one walk for the season.

RF Josh Reddick went 1-for-3 Thursday in his first rehab game for Triple-A Sacramento. Reddick, out since June 1 due to a hyperextended right knee, hopes to be activated next week.