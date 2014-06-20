Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LF Yoenis Cespedes hit his 14th home run of the season Thursday night, a solo shot off RHP Jake Peavy in the third inning of Oakland’s 4-2 victory over Boston. Cespedes, who went 2-for-4, is batting .324 (23-for-71) in 17 games in June. He hit .245 over his first 45 games.

RHP Dan Otero recorded his first career save, but it wasn’t easy Thursday night in a 4-2 win against Boston. Otero gave up a one-out, ninth-inning double to 2B Dustin Pedroia. Then with two outs, C A.J. Pierzynski hit a deep line drive that CF Coco Crisp caught at the wall to end the game.

LHP Scott Kazmir continued his career year Thursday night, one that just might include a stop at the All-Star Game. Kazmir threw seven strong innings and won his fourth decision in a row, lifting the A’s to a 4-2 victory against the Red Sox. Kazmir (9-2) struck out eight, walked none and allowed just two runs on four hits. “It would mean a lot, it would,” Kazmir said of making the American League’s All-Star team. “At the same time, there’s only really one thing on my mind. That’s getting to the postseason and going as deep as we can. I feel like we have the team to do it. We just have to stay healthy and stay focused.”

RHP Jesse Chavez, who was scheduled to pitch Friday night against Boston, had his start pushed back a day to Saturday afternoon. LHP Brad Mills will make his A’s debut Thursday night.

LHP Brad Mills will be called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, and he will make his first start for the A’s that night against Boston. The A’s acquired Mills on Tuesday from Milwaukee in a minor league trade for cash. Mills went 4-2 with a 1.56 ERA in 14 games, including 12 starts, for Triple-A Nashville this season. His last major league appearance was on July 8, 2012, a start for the Angels when he pitched five scoreless innings in a 6-0 win against Baltimore. Against Boston, he is 0-0 with a 10.50 ERA in three career appearances, including one start, all for Toronto.

RF Josh Reddick (hyperextended right knee) played his second rehab game Thursday for Triple-A Sacramento and went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against Round Rock. On Wednesday against Round Rock, Reddick went 1-for-3. He is expected to be out of the lineup Friday, then play Saturday and Sunday for Sacramento at New Orleans.