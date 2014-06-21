Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

CF Craig Gentry stole his 13th straight base of the season without being caught Friday night in a 4-3 victory against Boston. Dating to last season, Gentry is 25-for-25 in stolen bases dating to last season with Texas. Gentry went 1-for-2 and is batting .400 (10-for-25) over his past 10 games. He also made a diving catch in the second inning with two runners on and one out in the second inning. Gentry threw to second to double off Red Sox SS Stephen Drew for the inning-ending double play.

C Derek Norris took a foul ball off his left hand in the top of the sixth inning Friday night against Boston with 3B Xander Bogaerts at the plate, leading off. Norris finished that half of the sixth, but C Stephen Vogt replaced him in the top of the seventh. X-rays were negative, and Norris is day-to-day with a left hand contusion.

3B Josh Donaldson hit his 18th home run of the season Friday night, a three-run blast in the first inning of Oakland’s 4-3 victory against Boston. It was Donaldson’s first home run and first extra-base hit since June 6 at Baltimore. He extended his hitting streak to six games.

RHP Evan Scribner was optioned Friday to Triple-A Sacramento, opening a roster spot for LHP Brad Mills, who was called up from the River Cats and started against Boston. Scribner was recalled from Sacramento on Tuesday when LHP Drew Pomeranz (broken right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list. Scribner did not make an appearance for the A’s during this sting. He is 2-1 with nine saves and a 4.32 ERA in 21 relief appearances with the River Cats. He has 34 strikeouts and four six walks in 25.0 innings.

RHP Jesse Chavez (6-4), coming off a gem against the Yankees, will make his 15th start of the season Saturday afternoon against the Boston Red Sox. Chavez allowed one run and five hits over six innings Sunday in a 10-5 victory over the Yankees. He struck out four, walked one and had his best outing in nearly a month, consistently getting ahead of hitters and keeping his pitches down. Chavez had lost three of his previous four starts before beating the Yankees. He went 4-1 in his first nine starts of the season.

LHP Brad Mills was called up from Triple-A Sacramento and started Friday night against Boston, making his A’s debut. Mills allowed three runs, two earned, and four hits over four innings and got a no-decision in Oakland’s 4-3 victory. He struck out four, walked four and had runners on base in all four innings. “I thought he threw the ball reasonably well,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He got off to a heck of start by striking out the side in the first inning. He just threw a lot of pitches, we could have gotten out of a jam and didn’t -- so he ends up throwing too many pitches.” The A’s acquired Mills on Tuesday from Milwaukee in a minor-league trade for cash considerations -- reportedly $1 -- one day after LHP Drew Pomeranz broke his right hand Monday night punching a chair in frustration after a rough start and landed on the disabled list. Mills made his first major-league appearance since July 8, 2012, for the Angels when he pitched five scoreless innings in a 6-0 win against Baltimore.