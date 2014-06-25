Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

OF Craig Gentry sat out the Athletics’ 10-1 loss to the Mets on Tuesday because he recently had a cortisone shot in his knee. Manager Bob Melvin acknowledged Gentry’s injury when explaining why he let pitcher Jeff Francis bat for himself with two outs in the ninth inning. Melvin said he hoped Gentry would be available in Wednesday’s series finale. Gentry is hitting .287 with four RBIs and a team-high 15 stolen bases in 56 games this season.

C Derek Norris was available to play for the Athletics on Tuesday but did not appear in a 10-1 loss to the Mets. Norris, who was hit in the head by the backswing of an opposing player on Sunday for the third time this month, participated in pre-game activities, but manager Bob Melvin said he didn’t want to use Norris in such a lopsided game. Norris is hitting .302 with eight homes and 35 RBIs in 59 games this season.

LHP Scott Kazmir gave up seven runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four over three innings. The seven runs were the most Kazmir has allowed since July 10, 2010, when he surrendered 13 runs for the Los Angeles Angels against the Athletics.

LHP Brad Mills will make his second start for the Athletics when he takes the mound on Wednesday night in the finale of a brief two-game interleague series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mills didn’t factor into the decision in his Athletics debut last Friday, when he allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out four over four innings in Oakland’s 4-3 win over the Red Sox. The Athletics acquired Mills from the Milwaukee Brewers for $1 on June 17. Prior to being dealt to Oakland, Mills was 4-2 with a 1.56 ERA in 14 games (12 starts) for Nashville, the Brewers’ Triple-A affiliate. This will be Mills’ first career start against the Mets. He is 0-1 with a 14.09 ERA in two interleague starts.

1B Kyle Blanks was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to Monday, due to a strained left calf. Manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday afternoon that Blanks had been battling the injury for a few days and aggravated it while running the bases in the Athletics’ 7-6 loss to Boston on Sunday. Melvin said he hoped Blanks could return to the Athletics as soon as he is eligible on July 8. Blanks is hitting .333 with two homers and seven RBIs in 16 games for the Athletics, who acquired him from San Diego on May 15.

OF Josh Reddick was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, when he went 0-for-3 in the Athletics’ 10-1 loss to the Mets. Reddick hadn’t played since May 31 due to a hyperextended right knee. He hit a robust .438 in four rehab games for Triple-A Sacramento but is hitting just .212 with four homers and 22 RBIs in 51 games for the Athletics.