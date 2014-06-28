Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris has had some tough luck of late. Friday was his first game since Sunday, when he was hit in the head with a backswing. But then in the sixth inning on Friday, it was announced that he had left the game due to lower-back tightness. Up until the injuries, Norris had been having a career year. He is batting .304 with a .406 on-base and a .509 slugging percentage.

RHP Sonny Gray will make his first appearance against the Marlins on Saturday. It also figures to be his first plate appearance as a professional. On the mound, though, is where Gray excels. He ranks 10th in the American League in ERA (2.91), seventh in opponents’ batting average (.227) and fourth in opponents’ slugging percentage (.320). He is also excellent on the road with a 3-1 record, a 2.18 ERA and a .166 opponents batting average.

LF Yoenis Cespedes extended his hitting streak to 11 games on Friday. He went 2-for-4 with three runs scored on Friday and is hitting .372 with 13 RBIs during his hit streak. Also on Friday, he threw a runner out at the plate. Cespedes, who won the Home Run Derby at last year’s All-Star Game, said he wants to defend his title. The A’s are wary because Cespedes injured his wrist during last year’s event. But they apparently will not forbid him to compete if that is his wish.

RHP Jesse Chavez was cruising along on Friday, tossing five shutout innings. But he imploded in the sixth inning, when he gave up a four-run lead. His totals for the night: five-plus innings, six hits, three walks and four runs. Chavez, though, escaped with a no-decision.