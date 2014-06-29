Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris sat out on Saturday due to a back injury, but he is expected to return to the A’s starting lineup on Sunday. “Anybody who has had back problems knows that this can sometimes come out of nowhere,” Norris said. “It’s just a little tweak in the back but nothing close to what it has been in the past. My pain tolerance is pretty high, but the last time I tried to muscle through this, (the pain) got 100 times worse in a course of a couple innings. So I‘m not going to return until I can play.”

RHP Sonny Gray made his first appearance against the Marlins on Saturday, lasting five innings and allowing seven hits, three walks and five runs. He also made a throwing error and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in the first at-bats of his pro career. His ERA went up from 2.91 to 3.20.

LHP Tommy Milone will make his 15th start of the season on Sunday, when he takes on the Marlins. The A’s have won six of his past seven starts. However, he has not been sharp in June, posting a 4.63 ERA. His ERA in May was much better: 2.97. He also has struggled with the circumstances he will face Sunday -- a road game (4.73 ERA) during the day (5.08 ERA).

RF Josh Reddick left in the fifth inning of Saturday’s game due to a right knee strain. Reddick had 32 homers and 85 RBIs for Oakland in 2012. Last season, he hit 12 homers and 56 RBIs in 114 games, battling wrist injuries for large stretches of the year. He had wrist surgery in the offseason. This year, he is hitting .225 with four homers and 24 RBIs and is among the least productive starting outfielders in the league for the second straight year.