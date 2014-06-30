Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Tommy Milone made his 15th start of the season on Sunday, when he held the Marlins to three runs, two of them earned. He allowed just four hits and two walks, striking out three. He has won six straight decisions even though some of his performances in June were not as sharp as what he produced in May. This was a good turnaround performance for Milone.

1B Nate Freiman was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday and was immediately put into Oakland’s starting lineup and had the game-winning, three-run homer in the sixth inning even though he slept just 30 minutes on Saturday night. Freeman spent all of 2013 with the A‘s, batting .274 with four homers and 24 RBI in 80 games. This yearin Triple-A, Freiman put up impressive numbers, hitting .277 with 20 doubles, 14 homers and 69 RBIs in 76 games. The 6-foot-8, 250-pounder leads the Pacific Coast League in RBIs.

LHP Scott Kazmir will open the A’s series at the Detroit Tigers on Monday. Kazmir is coming off what was -- by far -- the worst start of his season. He lasted just three innings and allowed seven runs against the team that drafted him, the New York Mets. Before that, though, Kazmir had won four straight decisions. He needs just one more win to get to 10 before the All-Star Game for just the second time in his career. The first time was in 2006.

RF Josh Reddick was placed on the disabled list on Sunday due to an injury to his right knee. It was a tough break for Reddick, who initially hurt the knee May 31 and was out until his return on June 24. Now, less than a week later, he is back on the DL. And this is after the wrist injuries and a wrist surgery that plagued him last year.