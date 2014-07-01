Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris, second at his position in voting for the July 15 All-Star game at Minnesota, missed a third consecutive game Monday. Norris was removed from Friday night’s game with lower back soreness. “Backs just take time,” Norris said. “There’s no quick fix, nothing you can really do to take the time to let the muscles that were (ticked) off cool down. I took some swings, about 60 or 70 percent, and everything felt OK. Not great, not bad. Overall, I just felt OK. I’ll stretch and throw and start knocking off the rust, and if my body responds positively from today, then we’ll go from there.” In the last voting before the All-Star starters are announced Sunday, Norris claimed second place behind injured Matt Wieters of Baltimore. Wieters had 2.1 million votes to 1.9 for Norris.

LF Yoenis Cespedes is a doubtful starter for Tuesday night at Detroit due to a sore left hamstring. Cespedes came out of Monday night’s game after the top of the eighth. “His left hamstring started bothering him,” manager Bob Melvin said. “I‘m not sure if it’s a cramp or not. He probably can’t play Tuesday.” Cespedes edged into third place in balloting for a starting outfield spot in the All-Star Game. Cespedes overtook Melky Cabrera of Toronto, 1,941,553 to 1,929,506. The Angels’ Mike Trout and the Blue Jays’ Jose Bautista are 1-2 in the outfield voting for the July 15 game in Minnesota.

RHP Dan Otero is a workhorse for Oakland this season. Otero retired all five batters he faced Monday night, and he has logged a league-high 51 1/3 relief innings this season. He is a key reason why the A’s have the second-lowest bullpen ERA thus far this season.

LHP Scott Kazmir had to come out of Monday night’s start at Detroit due to leg cramps. Kazmir allowed just one run on four hits with seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Manager Bob Melvin and Oakland’s trainer came out after Kazmir spiked a pitch to Detroit 3B Nick Castellanos. Kazmir threw one more pitch and was taken out. It was likely but not certain that Kazmir would be able to make his next start.

RF Josh Reddick recently aggravated his bad right knee, but an MRI exam Monday showed it to be about the same as the first time he hurt it. “Nothing in there any worse than before, structurally,” manager Bob Melvin said. Reddick was placed on the disabled list Sunday after being taken out of Saturday’s game in Miami when he hurt the knee again. He was out three weeks the last time he hurt the knee. Reddick will rest about a week before resuming baseball activities. “It is a relief,” said Melvin, “because after a second time and him having to pull himself out of the game, it was, at the time, a bit worrisome. And I‘m glad we got better news.”