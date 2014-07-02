Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris caught LHP Tommy Milone’s bullpen session Tuesday and said he’s close to being able to return to the lineup. “He was available to hit,” manager Bob Melvin said. “There’s a good chance he’ll catch (Wednesday).” A bad back has kept Norris out of action since Saturday. “I can’t go until Nick (trainer Nick Paparesta) says I can,” Norris said. “But I‘m feeling all right.” He took batting practice after catching Milone.

LHP Drew Pomeranz did some throwing Tuesday back in the Bay Area with a glove on his fractured right hand. Pomeranz had someone else catch the return throws, however. “Based on the time off,” manager Bob Melvin said, “it looks like he’ll go on a rehab assignment for a game or two.” Pomeranz broke his non-throwing hand hitting it on a chair following his June 16 start.

LF Yoenis Cespedes was withheld from Tuesday night’s starting lineup after suffering a left hamstring strain running the bases the previous night. “He’s not going to do anything on the field for a day,” manager Bob Melvin said before the game. “We’ll see how he is Wednesday.” Cespedes suffered the strain scoring from first in the eighth Monday night. He was removed from the game for the bottom of the inning. After the game Melvin noted Cespedes might start as the DH on Wednesday.

RHP Jim Johnson lost his role as the A’s closer earlier this season and is trying to work his way back to working the end of games. Johnson was brought in after LHP Brad Mills gave up a leadoff single in the seventh and got a fielder’s choice forceout at second and then a double play grounder. He’s allowed just three earned runs over his last nine games covering 12 1/3 innings.

LHP Brad Mills retired the first eight batters he faced Tuesday night and 10 of the first 11. “Most of our guys hadn’t seen him before,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “And the lighting was kind of tricky. But after the first time around you start to get a better feel for where the ball is coming out of his hand.” “To give up just three runs to a team like that is pretty good,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “One on a ground ball and a two-run home run. He gave up three and didn’t get anything. It was a pretty well pitched game by him. We just didn’t get him anything.” Mills was lifted after giving up a leadoff single in the seventh.

1B Kyle Blanks, on the disabled list with a strained left calf, can do almost everything playing baseball requires him to do -- except run. “He’s fine on a stationary bike or elliptical,” manager Bob Melvin said, “but when he runs straight ahead, he still feels it.”