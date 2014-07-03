Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C Derek Norris rejoined the starting lineup Wednesday after missing four games due to a sore back. Norris had two hits, including a topped short single down the third-base line that put runners on first and third with nobody out in the sixth. The Athletics didn’t score in that inning nor did they score in the fourth when Norris singled to short to load the bases with two outs.

3B Josh Donaldson got a rare day off Wednesday as part of manager Bob Melvin’s lineup shakeup. It was strictly a case of a player getting refreshed, although Donaldson has been in a slump. He was 0-for-8 in Oakland’s first two games at Detroit and 5-for-29 in the first nine games of the A’s three-city road trip.

LF Stephen Vogt, who has largely played catcher, made his debut as a left fielder Wednesday. “He’s played right field here,” manager Bob Melvin said, “some first base here and he’s caught. He played some left field in the minors.” His versatility has gained him playing time because he’s a decent hitter. He did misplay a double to left by CF Austin Jackson in the third, but he kept it from going over the fence, although Jackson wound up scoring in the inning.

DH Yoenis Cespedes returned to the starting lineup Wednesday after a one-game absence to nurse a sore left hamstring. He singled to third in the third inning to run his hitting streak to 15 games. He showed no evidence of having a sore leg because his last two times he was hauling it down the line, narrowly getting thrown out by SS Andrew Romine on ground balls.

1B Nate Freiman got a start Wednesday as part of manager Bob Melvin’s strategy of putting fresh people in the lineup at the end of a three-city road trip. Freiman was hitless in three trips but did get hit by RHP Justin Verlander’s fastball to load the bases with two out in the sixth.

RHP Jim Johnson had been slowly getting his pitching numbers back in line until hitting a bump Wednesday. Johnson came in after RHP Jesse Chavez had walked the first two batters in the sixth. A sacrifice bunt put both runners in scoring position and then Johnson gave up four straight hits, good for five runs. “I put him in a tough spot,” manager Bob Melvin said. “We knew they would be bunting and then we were hoping for a ground ball to get a double play. We got the ground ball, but the infield was drawn in and it went up the middle for a single. Then the ceiling kind of caved in.”

RHP Jesse Chavez wasn’t especially sharp Wednesday, allowing five runs on eight hits and four walks in five innings. “It was a fight for him from the beginning,” manager Bob Melvin said. “He threw a lot of close pitches that were just out of the strike zone. His stuff was good. But they made him work pretty hard.”

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty could be activated at some point during Oakland’s upcoming home stand. O‘Flaherty is recovering from Tommy John surgery and made a rehab appearance Tuesday. “He came in to get two outs,” manager Bob Melvin said, “and then one more to start the next inning. We wanted to see how he would do finishing an inning and then starting the next. From what I heard, he did well.”